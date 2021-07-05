Watch
Two local health districts see about 1.5% increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 05, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 681,194 total cases, 530,001 of which are confirmed and 151,193 are probable. There are 11,431 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 6,951 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 122, and deaths are up by four since Sunday.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,126,747 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,586 statewide doses given since Saturday as vaccine data was not loaded onto the state site Sunday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 153 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 227 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

51 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 715 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,275 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Two local areas saw spikes in their local average percent of positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. Hampton's percent of positive tests went up up from 1.9% to 3.5% and Newport News was similar and increased from 2.9% to 4.3%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas

7/5/2021

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS681,19412230,639611,43149,126,74719,5862.00%
ACCOMACK2,8720212045028,498153.20%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE21,2823104003080207,7805393.10%
FRANKLIN1,14205603306,841254.70%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,279068049034,08859
HAMPTON10,739145301820110,2272363.50%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1821152070035,733664.70%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,6881168072087,1801024.30%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS60402301208,9638
NEWPORT NEWS14,385151312390142,1213914.30%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,0745104802720166,8375293.00%
NORTHAMPTON809081036013,40983.20%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON900027018012,97026
PORTSMOUTH9,22306960204066,8881984.60%
SOUTHAMPTON1,990057057013,487414.70%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,01414720190075,8562284.70%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH36,47261,72914170403,6511,0722.00%
WILLIAMSBURG768029014113,45584.30%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,808083059066,8171414.30%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS141,231196,9072227711,494,8013,6923.55%(Local Average)

