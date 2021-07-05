Two local health districts see about 1.5% increase in positive COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 681,194 total cases, 530,001 of which are confirmed and 151,193 are probable. There are 11,431 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 6,951 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 122, and deaths are up by four since Sunday.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,126,747 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,586 statewide doses given since Saturday as vaccine data was not loaded onto the state site Sunday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 153 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 227 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

51 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 715 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,275 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Two local areas saw spikes in their local average percent of positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. Hampton's percent of positive tests went up up from 1.9% to 3.5% and Newport News was similar and increased from 2.9% to 4.3%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas

7/5/2021



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 681,194 122 30,639 6 11,431 4 9,126,747 19,586 2.00% ACCOMACK 2,872 0 212 0 45 0 28,498 15 3.20% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,282 3 1040 0 308 0 207,780 539 3.10% FRANKLIN 1,142 0 56 0 33 0 6,841 25 4.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,279 0 68 0 49 0 34,088 59 HAMPTON 10,739 1 453 0 182 0 110,227 236 3.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,182 1 152 0 70 0 35,733 66 4.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,688 1 168 0 72 0 87,180 102 4.30% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 604 0 23 0 12 0 8,963 8 NEWPORT NEWS 14,385 1 513 1 239 0 142,121 391 4.30% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,074 5 1048 0 272 0 166,837 529 3.00% NORTHAMPTON 809 0 81 0 36 0 13,409 8 3.20% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 900 0 27 0 18 0 12,970 26 PORTSMOUTH 9,223 0 696 0 204 0 66,888 198 4.60% SOUTHAMPTON 1,990 0 57 0 57 0 13,487 41 4.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,014 1 472 0 190 0 75,856 228 4.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,472 6 1,729 1 417 0 403,651 1,072 2.00% WILLIAMSBURG 768 0 29 0 14 1 13,455 8 4.30% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,808 0 83 0 59 0 66,817 141 4.30% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 141,231 19 6,907 2 2277 1 1,494,801 3,692 3.55% (Local Average)

