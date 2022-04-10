Updated times and days for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on the Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. - Some changes have been made to the COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics on the Peninsula.

Now, clinics at the Hampton Health District are operating on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The vaccine clinic operates from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a closure from 12 - 1 p.m. for lunch. The testing clinic operates from 1 - 3 p.m.

The Peninsula Health District will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the vaccine clinic operating from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a closure from 12 - 1 p.m. for lunch, and the testing clinic operates from 1-3 p.m.

Health officials said both sites will be closed on Fridays for community vaccination events and home bound vaccination and testing.

Officials said the change was made in an effort to improve services in the community and to reach traditionally underserved groups.

The clinics are by appointment only. Walk-ins will be accepted only if there is an existing slot available. Walk-ins should know they may be turned away or experience an extended wait time if arriving without an appointment.

Call 757-594-8482 to schedule your testing appointment.

Click here for more COVID-19 coverage