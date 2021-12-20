Va. Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed through Dec. 27 due to COVID-19 cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - COVID-19 cases in select Virginia Beach courts have caused modified schedules.

The City said, Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed through December 27.

This is part of a concerted effort to protect the health and safety of staff and the community as the court responds to positive COVID-19 activity.

All Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court cases are continued except Department of Human Services emergency hearings, arraignments and bond and/or detainment hearings for incarcerated juvenile and adult defendants. The court will operate on a one-duty docket to conduct these hearings, the City said.

All previously issued preliminary protective orders shall remain in effect and all protective orders will be heard beginning Dec. 27.

Litigants will be notified of their new court dates by the Clerk's Office.

