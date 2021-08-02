Va. reports nearly 4K new COVID-19 cases since Friday as percent of positive tests goes up in all local health districts

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 697,939 total cases, 540,142 of which are confirmed and 157,787 are probable. There are 11,534 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,738 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,555, and deaths are up by 2 since Friday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 12.7%

Chesapeake 10.8%

Western Tidewater District 9.2%

Hampton 9.9%

Peninsula District 9.1%

Norfolk 9.3%

Portsmouth 9.3%

Virginia Beach 8.2%

A total of 8,012,421 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,457,075 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,642 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 446 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 534 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

137 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,179 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.