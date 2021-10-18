VDH adds COVID-19 dashboard for children as cases continue to increase among children statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 907,882 total cases, 675,975 of which are confirmed and 231,907 are probable. There are 13,486 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,346 being confirmed and 2,140 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,944 and deaths are up by 95 since Friday.

A total of 9,703,773 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 11,107,332 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 71,175 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The VDH announced Monday it has added a COVID-19 in Virginia: Cases Among Children dashboard to display COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for children. Since March 2020, VDH reports that there have been 127,997 COVID-19 cases among children 0 to 17 years, 380 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

The dashboard will display data by region and health district and will contain four age groups: 0-4, 5-11, 12-15, and 16-17 years. It will be updated weekly on Fridays starting October 22.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,301 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 87 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,388 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

363 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

230 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: