Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

VDH asks COVID-19 vaccine registrants to check, update information in statewide pre-registration system

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic image of COVID-19 vaccine
Latest poll on COVID-19 vaccine willingness tries to uncover motivating reasons
Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:42:44-05

The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that anyone who pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine should verify and update their records at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

According to VDH, it made improvements to the statewide vaccine pre-registration system, including the ability to verify and update your informaton. Additional questions were also added to the pre-registration form.

VDH said that if key information is missing from your registration, your appointment may be delayed.

Updating will not change your pre-registration date.

You can also call 877-VAX-IN-VA to update your information, the VDH said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo