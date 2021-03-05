VDH asks COVID-19 vaccine registrants to check, update information in statewide pre-registration system

The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that anyone who pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine should verify and update their records at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

According to VDH, it made improvements to the statewide vaccine pre-registration system, including the ability to verify and update your informaton. Additional questions were also added to the pre-registration form.

VDH said that if key information is missing from your registration, your appointment may be delayed.

Updating will not change your pre-registration date.

You can also call 877-VAX-IN-VA to update your information, the VDH said.