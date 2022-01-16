VDH to close, delay certain vaccination and testing centers Monday due to inclement weather

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is closing some vaccination and testing centers and will delay the opening of others on Monday, due to inclement weather. Centers in Hampton Roads will remain open.

The Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Charlottesville and Roanoke will be closed Monday along with the Community Testing Center (CTC) in Charlottesville.

The centers in Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Henrico, and Prince William will open at noon on Monday.

The CVCs and CTCs in Norfolk and Newport News will be open Monday at regular hours.

VDH closed its CTCs on Sunday for safety reasons.

All vaccination and testing centers are expected to be open on Tuesday.

To reschedule a testing appointment click here.

