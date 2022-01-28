VDH to close testing, vaccination centers in Norfolk and Newport News this weekend due to expected winter weather

NORFOLK, Va.— The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Newport News and Norfolk's vaccination centers will close this upcoming weekend.

The COVID-19 community vaccination and testing centers in Norfolk (Military Circle) and Newport News (Sherwood) will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to expected inclement weather.

Both locations will close the testing and vaccination centers at 4 p.m. on Friday. Those with appointments will be notified of the closings and appointments rescheduled.

They are both scheduled to be open Monday with regular hours.

VDH is closing these CTCs and CVCs this weekend with the safety of the public and staff in mind. Hampton Roads is expected to see a mix of rain and snow on Friday night and Saturday. Several areas are under a winter storm advisory and Governor Youngkin has declared a state of emergency.

To reschedule a testing appointment, click here.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Walk-ins are welcome at CVCs, but appointments are encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

