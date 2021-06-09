Watch
Virginia administers 38,532 COVID-19 vaccines since Tuesday; Hampton Roads administers 5,043

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:56:22-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,210 total cases, ____ of which are confirmed and ___ are probable. There are 11,260 total COVID-19 related deaths, with ___ being confirmed and __ being probable. The case numbers are up by 197, and deaths are up by7 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,509,089 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,465,527 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 38,532 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 284 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 111 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 395 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

104 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

73 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 764 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,697 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS677,21019730,0503011,26078,465,52738,532
ACCOMACK2,8660211044126,405136
CHESAPEAKE21,15191020-13020190,453834
FRANKLIN1,13505603206,29225
GLOUCESTER2,260164049032,10896
HAMPTON10,681141301790102,247295
ISLE OF WIGHT3,166-2150070133,087108
JAMES CITY4,6512163172082,307222
MATHEWS59902201208,63025
NEWPORT NEWS14,256348122330130,272474
NORFOLK17,94321026-22660152,565603
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,56335
POQUOSON895125017012,20517
PORTSMOUTH9,15406810201060,891294
SOUTHAMPTON1,985-156057012,44854
SUFFOLK7,99434591191069,659308
VIRGINIA BEACH36,25611,69244081372,0641,263
WILLIAMSBURG770-129113012,69543
YORK3,783078155062,295211
LOCAL TOTALS140,352196,7067223731,379,1865,043

