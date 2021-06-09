Virginia administers 38,532 COVID-19 vaccines since Tuesday; Hampton Roads administers 5,043

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,210 total cases, ____ of which are confirmed and ___ are probable. There are 11,260 total COVID-19 related deaths, with ___ being confirmed and __ being probable. The case numbers are up by 197, and deaths are up by7 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,509,089 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,465,527 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 38,532 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 284 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 111 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 395 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

104 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

73 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 764 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,697 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,210 197 30,050 30 11,260 7 8,465,527 38,532 ACCOMACK 2,866 0 211 0 44 1 26,405 136 CHESAPEAKE 21,151 9 1020 -1 302 0 190,453 834 FRANKLIN 1,135 0 56 0 32 0 6,292 25 GLOUCESTER 2,260 1 64 0 49 0 32,108 96 HAMPTON 10,681 1 413 0 179 0 102,247 295 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,166 -2 150 0 70 1 33,087 108 JAMES CITY 4,651 2 163 1 72 0 82,307 222 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,630 25 NEWPORT NEWS 14,256 3 481 2 233 0 130,272 474 NORFOLK 17,943 2 1026 -2 266 0 152,565 603 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,563 35 POQUOSON 895 1 25 0 17 0 12,205 17 PORTSMOUTH 9,154 0 681 0 201 0 60,891 294 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 -1 56 0 57 0 12,448 54 SUFFOLK 7,994 3 459 1 191 0 69,659 308 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,256 1 1,692 4 408 1 372,064 1,263 WILLIAMSBURG 770 -1 29 1 13 0 12,695 43 YORK 3,783 0 78 1 55 0 62,295 211 LOCAL TOTALS 140,352 19 6,706 7 2237 3 1,379,186 5,043

