Virginia administers more than 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours after Gov. Northam announces pandemic restrictions to loosen May 15

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 652,321 total cases, 507,262 of which are confirmed and 145,059 are probable. There are 10,666 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,954 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,340, and deaths are up by 13 since Thursday.

A total of 6,917,191 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 924 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 133 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,057 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 47 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

248 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

136 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 818 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,115 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 652,321 1,340 28,012 95 10,666 13 5,667,951 109,182 5.80% ACCOMACK 2,781 4 202 0 40 0 21,296 221 4.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,412 39 956 0 286 2 136,704 2,561 9.80% FRANKLIN 1,125 1 56 0 31 0 4,805 41 7.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,159 1 59 0 47 0 24,263 312 HAMPTON 10,127 29 352 1 171 0 73,403 843 10.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,079 2 143 0 65 0 25,360 277 7.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,496 8 144 0 71 1 66,369 1,146 7.50% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 593 0 22 0 12 0 6,958 117 NEWPORT NEWS 13,566 41 408 7 221 1 93,060 1,467 7.50% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,142 35 954 2 248 1 102,086 1,263 8.20% NORTHAMPTON 788 0 78 0 35 0 10,290 112 4.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 869 0 21 0 16 0 9,523 89 PORTSMOUTH 8,769 17 651 1 187 0 43,405 890 9.60% SOUTHAMPTON 1,956 1 54 0 56 0 9,582 68 7.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,743 15 434 1 183 0 49,784 683 7.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 34,939 77 1,548 17 382 2 258,965 5,593 9.00% WILLIAMSBURG 750 2 27 0 12 0 9,078 231 7.50% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,639 7 66 1 52 0 46,128 733 7.50% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 134,933 279 6,175 30 2115 7 991,059 16,647 8.25% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

