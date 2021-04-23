Virginia administers more than 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours after Gov. Northam announces pandemic restrictions to loosen May 15

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 652,321 total cases, 507,262 of which are confirmed and 145,059 are probable. There are 10,666 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,954 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,340, and deaths are up by 13 since Thursday.
A total of 6,917,191 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 924 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 133 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,057 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 47 less hospitalizations from Thursday.
248 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
136 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 818 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.
54,115 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|652,321
|1,340
|28,012
|95
|10,666
|13
|5,667,951
|109,182
|5.80%
|ACCOMACK
|2,781
|4
|202
|0
|40
|0
|21,296
|221
|4.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,412
|39
|956
|0
|286
|2
|136,704
|2,561
|9.80%
|FRANKLIN
|1,125
|1
|56
|0
|31
|0
|4,805
|41
|7.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,159
|1
|59
|0
|47
|0
|24,263
|312
|HAMPTON
|10,127
|29
|352
|1
|171
|0
|73,403
|843
|10.40%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,079
|2
|143
|0
|65
|0
|25,360
|277
|7.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,496
|8
|144
|0
|71
|1
|66,369
|1,146
|7.50%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|593
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6,958
|117
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,566
|41
|408
|7
|221
|1
|93,060
|1,467
|7.50%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|17,142
|35
|954
|2
|248
|1
|102,086
|1,263
|8.20%
|NORTHAMPTON
|788
|0
|78
|0
|35
|0
|10,290
|112
|4.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|869
|0
|21
|0
|16
|0
|9,523
|89
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,769
|17
|651
|1
|187
|0
|43,405
|890
|9.60%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,956
|1
|54
|0
|56
|0
|9,582
|68
|7.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,743
|15
|434
|1
|183
|0
|49,784
|683
|7.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|34,939
|77
|1,548
|17
|382
|2
|258,965
|5,593
|9.00%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|750
|2
|27
|0
|12
|0
|9,078
|231
|7.50%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,639
|7
|66
|1
|52
|0
|46,128
|733
|7.50%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|134,933
|279
|6,175
|30
|2115
|7
|991,059
|16,647
|8.25%
|(Local Average)