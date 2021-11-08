Virginia administers over 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 936,928 total cases, 694,425 of which are confirmed and 242,003 are probable. There are 14,190 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,915 being confirmed and 2,275 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,385, and deaths are up by 65 since Friday as Virginia does not release data over the weekend.

A total of 10,090,652 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 11,798,922 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 109,902 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday there are 737 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 69 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 806 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

212 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72, 236 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

