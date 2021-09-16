Virginia administers over 22K COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours; Hampton Roads administers over 4K

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 822,985 total cases, 619,377 of which are confirmed and 203,608 are probable. There are 12,207 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,310 being confirmed and 1,897 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,181, and deaths are up by 37 since Wednesday.
A total of 8,948,268 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 10,226,850 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 22,116 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,994 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 150 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,144 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
544 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
65,323 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|822,985
|4,181
|35,337
|176
|12,207
|37
|10,226,850
|22,116
|10.60%
|ACCOMACK
|3,545
|12
|272
|4
|62
|1
|33,681
|246
|16.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|26,108
|96
|1199
|3
|323
|1
|240,076
|552
|17.50%
|FRANKLIN
|1,375
|9
|66
|0
|38
|0
|8,345
|15
|14.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,326
|22
|83
|1
|54
|0
|38,457
|67
|HAMPTON
|13,537
|77
|600
|1
|208
|2
|126,971
|363
|18.00%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,870
|18
|189
|2
|74
|0
|40,464
|102
|14.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|6,084
|33
|223
|0
|85
|0
|94,336
|129
|15.00%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|790
|4
|28
|0
|15
|0
|9,880
|26
|NEWPORT NEWS
|18,386
|87
|698
|3
|259
|1
|165,551
|532
|15.00%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|22,157
|88
|1351
|11
|296
|0
|194,597
|568
|15.90%
|NORTHAMPTON
|990
|5
|94
|0
|38
|0
|15,117
|25
|16.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,119
|4
|31
|0
|18
|0
|14,144
|37
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,317
|48
|833
|24
|215
|1
|80,299
|231
|21.00%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,172
|4
|72
|0
|58
|0
|15,894
|30
|14.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,774
|32
|604
|2
|204
|0
|89,764
|190
|14.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|45,453
|250
|2,345
|12
|465
|5
|461,002
|1,015
|15.80%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|1,018
|19
|38
|0
|14
|0
|14,373
|30
|15.00%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,804
|32
|112
|1
|64
|1
|73,483
|130
|15.00%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|175,825
|840
|8,838
|64
|2490
|12
|1,716,434
|4,288
|16.83%
|(Local Average)