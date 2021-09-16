Virginia administers over 22K COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours; Hampton Roads administers over 4K

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 822,985 total cases, 619,377 of which are confirmed and 203,608 are probable. There are 12,207 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,310 being confirmed and 1,897 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,181, and deaths are up by 37 since Wednesday.

A total of 8,948,268 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 10,226,850 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 22,116 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,994 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 150 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,144 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

544 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,323 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 822,985 4,181 35,337 176 12,207 37 10,226,850 22,116 10.60% ACCOMACK 3,545 12 272 4 62 1 33,681 246 16.70% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 26,108 96 1199 3 323 1 240,076 552 17.50% FRANKLIN 1,375 9 66 0 38 0 8,345 15 14.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,326 22 83 1 54 0 38,457 67 HAMPTON 13,537 77 600 1 208 2 126,971 363 18.00% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,870 18 189 2 74 0 40,464 102 14.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,084 33 223 0 85 0 94,336 129 15.00% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 790 4 28 0 15 0 9,880 26 NEWPORT NEWS 18,386 87 698 3 259 1 165,551 532 15.00% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 22,157 88 1351 11 296 0 194,597 568 15.90% NORTHAMPTON 990 5 94 0 38 0 15,117 25 16.70% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,119 4 31 0 18 0 14,144 37 PORTSMOUTH 11,317 48 833 24 215 1 80,299 231 21.00% SOUTHAMPTON 2,172 4 72 0 58 0 15,894 30 14.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,774 32 604 2 204 0 89,764 190 14.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 45,453 250 2,345 12 465 5 461,002 1,015 15.80% WILLIAMSBURG 1,018 19 38 0 14 0 14,373 30 15.00% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,804 32 112 1 64 1 73,483 130 15.00% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 175,825 840 8,838 64 2490 12 1,716,434 4,288 16.83% (Local Average)

