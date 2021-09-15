Virginia back over 4k new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Hampton Roads areas make up 20% of new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 818,804 total cases, 616,680 of which are confirmed and 202,124 are probable. There are 12,170 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,278 being confirmed and 1,892 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,066, and deaths are up by 52 since Tuesday.

Hampton Roads areas reported 811 additional cases since Tuesday, making up about 20% of the statewide increase.

A total of 8,917,938 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,204,734 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,070 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,970 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 185 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,155 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

537 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,200 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 818,804 4,066 35,161 112 12,170 52 10,204,734 15,070 10.50% ACCOMACK 3,533 4 268 0 61 3 33,435 74 16.90% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 26,012 111 1196 3 322 0 239,524 480 17.50% FRANKLIN 1,366 5 66 0 38 0 8,330 20 14.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,304 29 82 1 54 0 38,390 100 HAMPTON 13,460 59 599 6 206 7 126,608 302 18.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,852 26 187 0 74 0 40,362 66 14.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,051 35 223 3 85 3 94,207 103 15.10% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 786 3 28 0 15 0 9,854 16 NEWPORT NEWS 18,299 63 695 2 258 4 165,019 400 15.10% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 22,069 117 1340 6 296 1 194,029 446 15.90% NORTHAMPTON 985 3 94 2 38 0 15,092 17 16.90% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,115 10 31 0 18 0 14,107 21 PORTSMOUTH 11,269 57 809 2 214 0 80,068 190 20.40% SOUTHAMPTON 2,168 3 72 0 58 0 15,864 37 14.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,742 46 602 5 204 0 89,574 244 14.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 45,203 213 2,333 7 460 1 459,987 722 15.40% WILLIAMSBURG 999 7 38 0 14 0 14,343 38 15.10% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,772 20 111 1 63 1 73,353 130 15.10% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 174,985 811 8,774 38 2478 20 1,712,146 3,406 16.81% (Local Average)

