Virginia back over 4k new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Hampton Roads areas make up 20% of new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 818,804 total cases, 616,680 of which are confirmed and 202,124 are probable. There are 12,170 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,278 being confirmed and 1,892 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,066, and deaths are up by 52 since Tuesday.
Hampton Roads areas reported 811 additional cases since Tuesday, making up about 20% of the statewide increase.
A total of 8,917,938 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,204,734 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,070 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,970 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 185 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,155 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
537 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
65,200 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|818,804
|4,066
|35,161
|112
|12,170
|52
|10,204,734
|15,070
|10.50%
|ACCOMACK
|3,533
|4
|268
|0
|61
|3
|33,435
|74
|16.90%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|26,012
|111
|1196
|3
|322
|0
|239,524
|480
|17.50%
|FRANKLIN
|1,366
|5
|66
|0
|38
|0
|8,330
|20
|14.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,304
|29
|82
|1
|54
|0
|38,390
|100
|HAMPTON
|13,460
|59
|599
|6
|206
|7
|126,608
|302
|18.50%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,852
|26
|187
|0
|74
|0
|40,362
|66
|14.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|6,051
|35
|223
|3
|85
|3
|94,207
|103
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|786
|3
|28
|0
|15
|0
|9,854
|16
|NEWPORT NEWS
|18,299
|63
|695
|2
|258
|4
|165,019
|400
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|22,069
|117
|1340
|6
|296
|1
|194,029
|446
|15.90%
|NORTHAMPTON
|985
|3
|94
|2
|38
|0
|15,092
|17
|16.90%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,115
|10
|31
|0
|18
|0
|14,107
|21
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,269
|57
|809
|2
|214
|0
|80,068
|190
|20.40%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,168
|3
|72
|0
|58
|0
|15,864
|37
|14.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,742
|46
|602
|5
|204
|0
|89,574
|244
|14.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|45,203
|213
|2,333
|7
|460
|1
|459,987
|722
|15.40%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|999
|7
|38
|0
|14
|0
|14,343
|38
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,772
|20
|111
|1
|63
|1
|73,353
|130
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|174,985
|811
|8,774
|38
|2478
|20
|1,712,146
|3,406
|16.81%
|(Local Average)