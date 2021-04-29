Virginia Beach administers highest local number of COVID-19 vaccine doses at 5,209 since Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 658,341 total cases, 511,783 of which are confirmed and 146,558 are probable. There are 10,751 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,036 being confirmed and 1,715 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,187, and deaths are up by 16 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,014,294 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,093,967 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 75,397 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Virginia Beach administered the highest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in a day at 5,209 since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 784 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 176 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 960 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

237 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

138 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 851 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,963 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,563 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 658,341 1,187 28,351 80 10,751 16 6,093,967 75,397 ACCOMACK 2,803 5 204 0 40 0 22,052 148 CHESAPEAKE 20,609 28 972 4 288 0 146,630 1,270 FRANKLIN 1,131 3 56 0 32 0 5,110 21 GLOUCESTER 2,177 4 59 0 47 0 25,787 328 HAMPTON 10,234 22 354 1 172 0 77,600 678 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,101 3 143 0 66 0 26,671 195 JAMES CITY 4,534 8 145 0 72 1 69,083 448 MATHEWS 595 0 22 0 12 0 7,397 169 NEWPORT NEWS 13,705 27 421 2 223 0 99,019 906 NORFOLK 17,317 26 967 2 252 0 114,999 1,739 NORTHAMPTON 793 2 79 0 35 0 10,636 107 POQUOSON 871 0 21 0 16 0 9,926 75 PORTSMOUTH 8,865 17 657 1 187 0 46,510 458 SOUTHAMPTON 1,966 4 54 0 56 0 10,133 54 SUFFOLK 7,807 11 435 0 185 0 53,386 601 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,316 47 1,566 3 384 0 280,332 5,209 WILLIAMSBURG 756 -2 27 0 12 0 9,544 95 YORK 3,685 11 68 0 52 0 48,592 383 LOCAL TOTALS 136,265 216 6,250 13 2131 1 1,063,407 12,884

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.