Virginia Beach administers highest local number of COVID-19 vaccine doses at 5,209 since Wednesday

Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 29, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 658,341 total cases, 511,783 of which are confirmed and 146,558 are probable. There are 10,751 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,036 being confirmed and 1,715 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,187, and deaths are up by 16 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,014,294 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,093,967 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 75,397 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Virginia Beach administered the highest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in a day at 5,209 since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 784 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 176 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 960 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

237 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

138 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 851 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,963 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,563 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS658,3411,18728,3518010,751166,093,96775,397
ACCOMACK2,8035204040022,052148
CHESAPEAKE20,6092897242880146,6301,270
FRANKLIN1,13135603205,11021
GLOUCESTER2,177459047025,787328
HAMPTON10,234223541172077,600678
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1013143066026,671195
JAMES CITY4,5348145072169,083448
MATHEWS59502201207,397169
NEWPORT NEWS13,705274212223099,019906
NORFOLK17,3172696722520114,9991,739
NORTHAMPTON793279035010,636107
POQUOSON87102101609,92675
PORTSMOUTH8,865176571187046,510458
SOUTHAMPTON1,966454056010,13354
SUFFOLK7,807114350185053,386601
VIRGINIA BEACH35,316471,56633840280,3325,209
WILLIAMSBURG756-22701209,54495
YORK3,6851168052048,592383
LOCAL TOTALS136,2652166,25013213111,063,40712,884

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

