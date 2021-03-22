Virginia Beach expected to begin vaccinating Phase 1c by mid-April as Phase 1b nears completion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Vaccine supply is ramping up and Phase 1B is nearing completion in the City of Virginia Beach.

According to the city's health department, all residents 65-years-old and older, who pre-registered prior to March 19 should've received an invitation to be vaccinated.

The health department expects that those ages 16 to 64 with high-risk health conditions, who also pre-registered prior to March 19, should be issued an invitation to be vaccinated by next week.

The Convention Center vaccination clinic has begun inviting individuals who qualify for Phase 1b due to their job, which includes transit workers, grocery store employees, and more.

According to the health department, Virginia Beach will likely enter Phase 1c around mid-April and phase 2 in May.

If you have not received an invitation to schedule an appointment and you are 65-years-old or older, officials say to please be sure to check your spam folder. If the invitation isn't in your spam folder, email VaccinateVB@vdh.virginia.gov.

