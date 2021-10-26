Virginia Beach remains local area with most COVID-19 cases reported over time at 49.5K cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 919,999 total cases, 683,967 of which are confirmed and 236,032 are probable. There are 13,793 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,581 being confirmed and 2,212 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,299, and deaths are up by 48 since Monday.

A total of 9,859,885 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 1:30 p.m., Tuesday Virginia had not released COVID-19 vaccine data for the day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,108 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 94 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of _ being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

307 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

219 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,078 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.