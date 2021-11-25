Virginia Beach reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 962,472 total cases, 710,878 of which are confirmed and 251,954 are probable. There are 14,616 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,272 being confirmed and 2,344 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,781, and deaths are up by 19 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,405,176 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 12,588,773 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 59,611 statewide doses given in a day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 789 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 92 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 881 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

219 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

113 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

73,723 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: