Virginia Beach to hold 2 vaccination clinics at local churches this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — ​ The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two local churches this week.

The clinics will offer all three vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Third doses are also available for those individuals who are immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant, who are actively being treated for cancer, who have HIV, or are receiving any other treatment that affects their immune system. It is recommended that individuals who believe they may be eligible for the third dose should consult their physician, or refer to CDC guidelines.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will still be accepted.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the clinic will take place at More Than Conquerors Church, located at 1101 Eaglewood Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To book an appointment, click here.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the vaccination clinic will occur at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make an appointment, click here.

