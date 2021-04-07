Virginia children could be vaccinated for COVID as early as this fall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health experts in Virginia believe that children as young as 12 years old may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall if studies continue upward.

A phase 3 trial showed the Pfizer vaccine had a 100% effectiveness rate on kids aged 12 to 15 years old. Health experts say younger children tend to have a better immune system, and they respond better to vaccinations than adults.

Because of these breakthroughs in trials, Dr. Micheal Martin, President of Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, believes that Virginia and other states could allow those as young as 12 to get the vaccine by the fall at least, or before school starts -- but studies will have to continue before that happens.

He said, right now, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also conducting studies on those as young as six years old.

CBS 6 also reached out to the Richmond-Henrico Health District. They said while nothing has been approved yet, they are certain they'll be ready when those younger than 16 years old can get the vaccine.