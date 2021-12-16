Virginia continues rise in new daily COVID-19 cases as 3.6K reported since Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,009,933 total cases, 741,004 of which are confirmed and 268,929 are probable. There are 15,055 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,633 being confirmed and 2,422 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,688, and deaths are up by 30 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,824,528 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 13,444,934 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 37,914 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 1,333 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 97 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,430 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

336 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

185 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

75,817 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

