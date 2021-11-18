Virginia continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 951,698 total cases, 704,218 of which are confirmed and 47,480 are probable. There are 14,469 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,152 being confirmed and 2,317 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,895, and deaths are up by 26 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,270,719 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 12,275,888 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,911 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 767 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 80 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 847 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

199 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,921 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

