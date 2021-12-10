Virginia continues to see uptick in percent of positive COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 994,069 total cases, 730,718 of which are confirmed and 236,351 are probable. There are 14,895 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,513 being confirmed and 2,382 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,922, and deaths are up by 57 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,698,256 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 13,201,099 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 99,161 statewide doses given in two days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday there are 1,158 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,251 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

266 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

150 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

75,076 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

