Virginia COVID-19 cases spike in 24 hours as 2K daily cases have not been reported since April

Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 10:34:25-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 713,195 total cases, 549,561 of which are confirmed and 163,634 are probable. There are 11,581 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,780 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,117, and deaths are up by 3 since Tuesday.

Virginia has not reported over 2,000 daily cases since April 13. On that day 2,084 cases were reported in a day.

A total of 8,153,100 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,603,216 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,517 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 835 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 936 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,619 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS713,1952,11731,96611711,58139,603,21613,5177.50%
ACCOMACK3,0247226347030,6683513.10%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE22,51260107903110220,84832512.30%
FRANKLIN1,18115603307,4281611.60%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,5391670053035,77347
HAMPTON11,4082849411840116,85216914.00%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,38012163170037,6847011.60%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,97826190173089,84712613.70%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS63922401409,30817
NEWPORT NEWS15,32960579-12430152,10027013.70%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,98053111232780177,93322111.30%
NORTHAMPTON828085137014,1514313.10%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON946429018013,39931
PORTSMOUTH9,676307221206072,51914413.70%
SOUTHAMPTON2,023061157014,4162811.60%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,504215111194081,4719211.60%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH38,6081141,873114240427,6196829.50%
WILLIAMSBURG822732014013,8251613.70%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,07914103060069,6529213.70%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS149,4564557,40923231601,585,4932,42412.40%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

