Virginia COVID-19 cases spike in 24 hours as 2K daily cases have not been reported since April

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 713,195 total cases, 549,561 of which are confirmed and 163,634 are probable. There are 11,581 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,780 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,117, and deaths are up by 3 since Tuesday.

Virginia has not reported over 2,000 daily cases since April 13. On that day 2,084 cases were reported in a day.

A total of 8,153,100 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,603,216 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,517 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 835 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 936 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,619 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 713,195 2,117 31,966 117 11,581 3 9,603,216 13,517 7.50% ACCOMACK 3,024 7 226 3 47 0 30,668 35 13.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 22,512 60 1079 0 311 0 220,848 325 12.30% FRANKLIN 1,181 1 56 0 33 0 7,428 16 11.60% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,539 16 70 0 53 0 35,773 47 HAMPTON 11,408 28 494 1 184 0 116,852 169 14.00% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,380 12 163 1 70 0 37,684 70 11.60% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,978 26 190 1 73 0 89,847 126 13.70% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 639 2 24 0 14 0 9,308 17 NEWPORT NEWS 15,329 60 579 -1 243 0 152,100 270 13.70% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,980 53 1112 3 278 0 177,933 221 11.30% NORTHAMPTON 828 0 85 1 37 0 14,151 43 13.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 946 4 29 0 18 0 13,399 31 PORTSMOUTH 9,676 30 722 1 206 0 72,519 144 13.70% SOUTHAMPTON 2,023 0 61 1 57 0 14,416 28 11.60% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,504 21 511 1 194 0 81,471 92 11.60% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 38,608 114 1,873 11 424 0 427,619 682 9.50% WILLIAMSBURG 822 7 32 0 14 0 13,825 16 13.70% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,079 14 103 0 60 0 69,652 92 13.70% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 149,456 455 7,409 23 2316 0 1,585,493 2,424 12.40% (Local Average)

