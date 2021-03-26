Virginia COVID-19 related hospitalizations fall below 1K as over 50K vaccine doses administered statewide three days in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 612,062 total cases, 470,005 of which are confirmed and 133,057 are probable. There are 10,154 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,514 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,799, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.
A total of 6,398,177 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 3,357,008 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 74,241 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 819 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 179 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 998 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,144.
238 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 871 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.
51,012 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|612,062
|1,799
|26,144
|57
|10,154
|7
|3,357,008
|74,241
|5.60%
|ACCOMACK
|2,691
|5
|195
|0
|37
|0
|15,482
|248
|7.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,319
|38
|901
|3
|266
|0
|77,618
|1,127
|9.30%
|FRANKLIN
|1,051
|1
|53
|0
|28
|0
|3,065
|37
|7.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,031
|9
|56
|0
|45
|0
|15,941
|218
|HAMPTON
|9,371
|27
|325
|2
|150
|0
|42,962
|555
|14.00%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,866
|7
|127
|1
|58
|0
|16,017
|194
|7.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,189
|28
|137
|0
|69
|0
|44,438
|1,269
|8.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|574
|2
|20
|0
|12
|0
|4,963
|86
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,447
|47
|351
|0
|204
|0
|54,145
|1,037
|8.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|15,911
|41
|884
|3
|235
|1
|56,322
|916
|9.00%
|NORTHAMPTON
|740
|3
|75
|0
|34
|0
|7,591
|141
|7.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|789
|2
|20
|0
|16
|0
|5,917
|108
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,239
|24
|618
|0
|168
|3
|23,527
|462
|9.50%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,901
|4
|50
|0
|52
|0
|6,497
|100
|7.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,307
|25
|417
|0
|174
|0
|29,147
|426
|7.20%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|32,766
|85
|1,397
|2
|358
|0
|152,279
|3,848
|7.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|612
|7
|24
|0
|11
|0
|5,763
|194
|8.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,376
|9
|57
|1
|50
|0
|28,529
|536
|8.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|126,180
|364
|5,707
|12
|1967
|4
|590,203
|11,502
|9.14%
|(Local Average)