Virginia COVID-19 test percent positivity drops to 1.5% as state reports 114 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,506 total cases, 528,171 of which are confirmed and 150,335 are probable. There are 11,342 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,575 being confirmed and 1,767 being probable. The case numbers are up by 114, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday.

A total of 7,598,706 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,782,457 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Friday, there are 202 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 66 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 268 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

70 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 748 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,967 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,991 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccination information for local areas: