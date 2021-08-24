Watch
Virginia daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise as 3,028 reported for first time since February

Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:11:24-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 744,187 total cases, 569,469 of which are confirmed and 174,718 are probable. There are 11,693 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,877 being confirmed and 1,816 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,028, and deaths are up by 18 since Monday.

A total of 8,401,701 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,824,373 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,786 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,343 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,453 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

395 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

60,072 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS744,1873,02832,96710911,693189,824,37315,7869.70%
ACCOMACK3,22311242047031,6716819.20%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE23,738135111863120227,62740014.90%
FRANKLIN1,24085803307,7132914.40%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,7423072053036,64368
HAMPTON12,0686752451850120,17028214.90%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,54420167-171038,5646014.40%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY5,32324203076091,30913416.40%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS678112601409,50012
NEWPORT NEWS16,41111262552461156,39434316.40%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK20,058103119022820183,41926715.60%
NORTHAMPTON868385037014,5523619.20%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON985629018013,64016
PORTSMOUTH10,170507443209075,22216517.90%
SOUTHAMPTON2,061464058014,9292314.40%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,957605306197184,28716814.40%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH40,9812752,02794270438,93877614.10%
WILLIAMSBURG868133014014,0061516.40%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,29016105060070,9879016.40%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS158,2059367,84235233921,629,5712,95215.93%(Local Average)

