Virginia daily COVID-19 related deaths remain in double digits for third week in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 801,827 total cases, 606,084 of which are confirmed and 195,743 are probable. There are 12,036 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,170 being confirmed and 1,866 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,479, and deaths are up by 26 since Thursday. This was the third week that Virginia saw additional COVID-19 deaths in the double digits each day.

A total of 8,797,038 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 10,124,670 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,069 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,960 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 190 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,150 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

513 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

303 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

64,204 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 801,827 4,479 34,696 122 12,036 26 10,124,670 19,069 10.90% ACCOMACK 3,474 10 266 1 57 0 33,004 83 17.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 25,540 116 1181 2 321 0 237,070 564 17.20% FRANKLIN 1,336 9 64 0 36 0 8,187 27 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,184 26 79 1 54 0 38,003 63 HAMPTON 13,163 80 577 5 198 0 125,123 312 15.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,772 14 183 4 74 0 39,991 108 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,910 48 212 1 82 1 93,539 191 16.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 773 1 27 0 15 0 9,801 25 NEWPORT NEWS 17,931 74 681 9 253 1 163,156 443 16.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 21,659 104 1313 7 292 0 191,864 467 18.00% NORTHAMPTON 957 7 91 2 38 0 14,983 36 17.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,080 4 31 0 18 0 13,989 26 PORTSMOUTH 11,020 51 779 1 212 0 79,017 203 21.60% SOUTHAMPTON 2,151 7 70 1 58 0 15,714 32 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,560 35 579 9 203 0 88,444 233 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 44,285 130 2,268 11 455 4 455,695 913 15.60% WILLIAMSBURG 963 18 38 0 14 0 14,301 0 16.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,696 19 110 0 62 0 72,940 89 16.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 171,454 753 8,549 54 2442 6 1,694,821 3,815 17.13% (Local Average)

