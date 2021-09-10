Virginia daily COVID-19 related deaths remain in double digits for third week in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 801,827 total cases, 606,084 of which are confirmed and 195,743 are probable. There are 12,036 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,170 being confirmed and 1,866 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,479, and deaths are up by 26 since Thursday. This was the third week that Virginia saw additional COVID-19 deaths in the double digits each day.
A total of 8,797,038 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 10,124,670 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,069 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,960 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 190 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,150 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
513 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
303 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.
64,204 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|801,827
|4,479
|34,696
|122
|12,036
|26
|10,124,670
|19,069
|10.90%
|ACCOMACK
|3,474
|10
|266
|1
|57
|0
|33,004
|83
|17.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|25,540
|116
|1181
|2
|321
|0
|237,070
|564
|17.20%
|FRANKLIN
|1,336
|9
|64
|0
|36
|0
|8,187
|27
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,184
|26
|79
|1
|54
|0
|38,003
|63
|HAMPTON
|13,163
|80
|577
|5
|198
|0
|125,123
|312
|15.90%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,772
|14
|183
|4
|74
|0
|39,991
|108
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|5,910
|48
|212
|1
|82
|1
|93,539
|191
|16.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|773
|1
|27
|0
|15
|0
|9,801
|25
|NEWPORT NEWS
|17,931
|74
|681
|9
|253
|1
|163,156
|443
|16.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|21,659
|104
|1313
|7
|292
|0
|191,864
|467
|18.00%
|NORTHAMPTON
|957
|7
|91
|2
|38
|0
|14,983
|36
|17.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,080
|4
|31
|0
|18
|0
|13,989
|26
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,020
|51
|779
|1
|212
|0
|79,017
|203
|21.60%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,151
|7
|70
|1
|58
|0
|15,714
|32
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,560
|35
|579
|9
|203
|0
|88,444
|233
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|44,285
|130
|2,268
|11
|455
|4
|455,695
|913
|15.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|963
|18
|38
|0
|14
|0
|14,301
|0
|16.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,696
|19
|110
|0
|62
|0
|72,940
|89
|16.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|171,454
|753
|8,549
|54
|2442
|6
|1,694,821
|3,815
|17.13%
|(Local Average)