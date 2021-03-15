Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia gives 56K COVID-19 vaccine doses since Sunday; Gov. Northam to get vaccine Monday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:48:06-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 595,865 total cases, 468,730 of which are confirmed and 127,135 are probable. There are 10,060 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,423 being confirmed and 1,637 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,130, and deaths are up by 41 since Sunday.

A total of 6,189,352 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 852 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 161 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,013 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 50 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,323.

217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 877 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,126 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

On Monday Governor Northam and Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam are scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine. They will be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 1:30 p.m.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS595,8651,13025,3232610,060412,740,97556,184
ACCOMACK2,6556190035012,89913
CHESAPEAKE18,836318730259362,4641,620
FRANKLIN1,03025202802,679-18
GLOUCESTER1,961354046013,506328
HAMPTON8,989123090142034,966688
ISLE OF WIGHT2,76310122058013,423458
JAMES CITY4,02818134069138,272164
MATHEWS56112001204,11781
NEWPORT NEWS12,009243252203144,631953
NORFOLK15,438318530227046,4241,504
NORTHAMPTON72907413506,5446
POQUOSON75242011604,85769
PORTSMOUTH8,002166060159118,021602
SOUTHAMPTON1,87514905205,641130
SUFFOLK7,127144090175124,353969
VIRGINIA BEACH31,848551,34203523125,0092,303
WILLIAMSBURG55022401104,730280
YORK3,2201552047123,759564
LOCAL TOTALS122,3732455,5084192611486,29510,714

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo