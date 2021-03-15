Virginia gives 56K COVID-19 vaccine doses since Sunday; Gov. Northam to get vaccine Monday afternoon

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 595,865 total cases, 468,730 of which are confirmed and 127,135 are probable. There are 10,060 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,423 being confirmed and 1,637 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,130, and deaths are up by 41 since Sunday.

A total of 6,189,352 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 852 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 161 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,013 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 50 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,323.

217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 877 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,126 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

On Monday Governor Northam and Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam are scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine. They will be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 1:30 p.m.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 595,865 1,130 25,323 26 10,060 41 2,740,975 56,184 ACCOMACK 2,655 6 190 0 35 0 12,899 13 CHESAPEAKE 18,836 31 873 0 259 3 62,464 1,620 FRANKLIN 1,030 2 52 0 28 0 2,679 -18 GLOUCESTER 1,961 3 54 0 46 0 13,506 328 HAMPTON 8,989 12 309 0 142 0 34,966 688 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,763 10 122 0 58 0 13,423 458 JAMES CITY 4,028 18 134 0 69 1 38,272 164 MATHEWS 561 1 20 0 12 0 4,117 81 NEWPORT NEWS 12,009 24 325 2 203 1 44,631 953 NORFOLK 15,438 31 853 0 227 0 46,424 1,504 NORTHAMPTON 729 0 74 1 35 0 6,544 6 POQUOSON 752 4 20 1 16 0 4,857 69 PORTSMOUTH 8,002 16 606 0 159 1 18,021 602 SOUTHAMPTON 1,875 1 49 0 52 0 5,641 130 SUFFOLK 7,127 14 409 0 175 1 24,353 969 VIRGINIA BEACH 31,848 55 1,342 0 352 3 125,009 2,303 WILLIAMSBURG 550 2 24 0 11 0 4,730 280 YORK 3,220 15 52 0 47 1 23,759 564 LOCAL TOTALS 122,373 245 5,508 4 1926 11 486,295 10,714

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.