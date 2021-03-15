Virginia gives 56K COVID-19 vaccine doses since Sunday; Gov. Northam to get vaccine Monday afternoon

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 595,865 total cases, 468,730 of which are confirmed and 127,135 are probable. There are 10,060 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,423 being confirmed and 1,637 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,130, and deaths are up by 41 since Sunday.
A total of 6,189,352 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 852 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 161 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,013 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 50 less hospitalizations from Sunday.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,323.
217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 877 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.
49,126 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
On Monday Governor Northam and Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam are scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine. They will be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 1:30 p.m.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|595,865
|1,130
|25,323
|26
|10,060
|41
|2,740,975
|56,184
|ACCOMACK
|2,655
|6
|190
|0
|35
|0
|12,899
|13
|CHESAPEAKE
|18,836
|31
|873
|0
|259
|3
|62,464
|1,620
|FRANKLIN
|1,030
|2
|52
|0
|28
|0
|2,679
|-18
|GLOUCESTER
|1,961
|3
|54
|0
|46
|0
|13,506
|328
|HAMPTON
|8,989
|12
|309
|0
|142
|0
|34,966
|688
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,763
|10
|122
|0
|58
|0
|13,423
|458
|JAMES CITY
|4,028
|18
|134
|0
|69
|1
|38,272
|164
|MATHEWS
|561
|1
|20
|0
|12
|0
|4,117
|81
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,009
|24
|325
|2
|203
|1
|44,631
|953
|NORFOLK
|15,438
|31
|853
|0
|227
|0
|46,424
|1,504
|NORTHAMPTON
|729
|0
|74
|1
|35
|0
|6,544
|6
|POQUOSON
|752
|4
|20
|1
|16
|0
|4,857
|69
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,002
|16
|606
|0
|159
|1
|18,021
|602
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,875
|1
|49
|0
|52
|0
|5,641
|130
|SUFFOLK
|7,127
|14
|409
|0
|175
|1
|24,353
|969
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|31,848
|55
|1,342
|0
|352
|3
|125,009
|2,303
|WILLIAMSBURG
|550
|2
|24
|0
|11
|0
|4,730
|280
|YORK
|3,220
|15
|52
|0
|47
|1
|23,759
|564
|LOCAL TOTALS
|122,373
|245
|5,508
|4
|1926
|11
|486,295
|10,714