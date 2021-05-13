Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia has administered nearly 7 million COVID-19 vaccines over time as CDC lowers vaccine eligibility age

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:40:37-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 668,726 total cases, 520,759 of which are confirmed and 147,967 are probable. There are 10,961 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,249 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 579, and deaths are up by 27 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,222,688 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,926,215 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 49,760 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 602 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 748 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 31 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

119 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 840 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,440 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS668,72657929,1036510,961276,926,21549,7603.60%
ACCOMACK2,8301207041023,6831284.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE20,868599222964165,5165715.70%
FRANKLIN1,130-25603205,581295.80%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,197161048028,658218
HAMPTON10,444103651178188,4228088.30%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,133-4148-268029,4531195.80%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,6028153272076,3153584.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS59922201207,98054
NEWPORT NEWS13,9531244342271113,1759924.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK17,6352698902560131,8755295.80%
NORTHAMPTON806180036011,354704.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON874122016010,95773
PORTSMOUTH9,054126722193152,4902097.30%
SOUTHAMPTON1,972054056011,049685.80%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,899104451188060,5313335.80%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH35,854271,61193971319,9971,8345.40%
WILLIAMSBURG766028013010,914614.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,732369152054,7024004.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS138,3481136,41720218181,202,6526,8546.00%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo