Virginia has administered nearly 7 million COVID-19 vaccines over time as CDC lowers vaccine eligibility age

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 668,726 total cases, 520,759 of which are confirmed and 147,967 are probable. There are 10,961 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,249 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 579, and deaths are up by 27 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,222,688 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,926,215 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 49,760 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 602 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 748 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 31 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

119 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 840 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,440 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 668,726 579 29,103 65 10,961 27 6,926,215 49,760 3.60% ACCOMACK 2,830 1 207 0 41 0 23,683 128 4.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,868 5 992 2 296 4 165,516 571 5.70% FRANKLIN 1,130 -2 56 0 32 0 5,581 29 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,197 1 61 0 48 0 28,658 218 HAMPTON 10,444 10 365 1 178 1 88,422 808 8.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,133 -4 148 -2 68 0 29,453 119 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,602 8 153 2 72 0 76,315 358 4.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 599 2 22 0 12 0 7,980 54 NEWPORT NEWS 13,953 12 443 4 227 1 113,175 992 4.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,635 26 989 0 256 0 131,875 529 5.80% NORTHAMPTON 806 1 80 0 36 0 11,354 70 4.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 874 1 22 0 16 0 10,957 73 PORTSMOUTH 9,054 12 672 2 193 1 52,490 209 7.30% SOUTHAMPTON 1,972 0 54 0 56 0 11,049 68 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,899 10 445 1 188 0 60,531 333 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,854 27 1,611 9 397 1 319,997 1,834 5.40% WILLIAMSBURG 766 0 28 0 13 0 10,914 61 4.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,732 3 69 1 52 0 54,702 400 4.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 138,348 113 6,417 20 2181 8 1,202,652 6,854 6.00% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

