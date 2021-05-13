Virginia has administered nearly 7 million COVID-19 vaccines over time as CDC lowers vaccine eligibility age

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 668,726 total cases, 520,759 of which are confirmed and 147,967 are probable. There are 10,961 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,249 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 579, and deaths are up by 27 since Wednesday.
A total of 7,222,688 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,926,215 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 49,760 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 602 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 748 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 31 less hospitalizations from Thursday.
204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
119 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 840 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.
55,440 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|668,726
|579
|29,103
|65
|10,961
|27
|6,926,215
|49,760
|3.60%
|ACCOMACK
|2,830
|1
|207
|0
|41
|0
|23,683
|128
|4.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,868
|5
|992
|2
|296
|4
|165,516
|571
|5.70%
|FRANKLIN
|1,130
|-2
|56
|0
|32
|0
|5,581
|29
|5.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,197
|1
|61
|0
|48
|0
|28,658
|218
|HAMPTON
|10,444
|10
|365
|1
|178
|1
|88,422
|808
|8.30%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,133
|-4
|148
|-2
|68
|0
|29,453
|119
|5.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,602
|8
|153
|2
|72
|0
|76,315
|358
|4.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|599
|2
|22
|0
|12
|0
|7,980
|54
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,953
|12
|443
|4
|227
|1
|113,175
|992
|4.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|17,635
|26
|989
|0
|256
|0
|131,875
|529
|5.80%
|NORTHAMPTON
|806
|1
|80
|0
|36
|0
|11,354
|70
|4.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|874
|1
|22
|0
|16
|0
|10,957
|73
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,054
|12
|672
|2
|193
|1
|52,490
|209
|7.30%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,972
|0
|54
|0
|56
|0
|11,049
|68
|5.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,899
|10
|445
|1
|188
|0
|60,531
|333
|5.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|35,854
|27
|1,611
|9
|397
|1
|319,997
|1,834
|5.40%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|766
|0
|28
|0
|13
|0
|10,914
|61
|4.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,732
|3
|69
|1
|52
|0
|54,702
|400
|4.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|138,348
|113
|6,417
|20
|2181
|8
|1,202,652
|6,854
|6.00%
|(Local Average)