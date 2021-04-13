Virginia has given nearly 5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses as the CDC suggests pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 638,910 total cases, 497,840 of which are confirmed and 141,070 are probable. There are 10,506 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,811 being confirmed and 1,695 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,048, and deaths are up by 20 since Monday.

A total of 6,727,567 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 4,826,281 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 57,504 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The CDC suggests pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after rare blood clots were reported.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 905 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,070 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 24 more hospitalizations from Monday.

252 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

144 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 819 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,912 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,561 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 638,910 2,048 27,316 87 10,506 20 4,826,281 57,504 6.10% ACCOMACK 2,750 3 200 0 40 0 19,112 107 8.70% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,020 48 935 3 282 1 115,545 891 9.90% FRANKLIN 1,102 12 54 -1 31 1 4,331 25 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,133 15 58 0 47 0 21,017 279 HAMPTON 9,893 41 340 1 165 1 60,622 863 11.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,009 10 140 3 63 0 22,350 156 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,404 11 142 0 70 0 59,215 462 9.30% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 591 2 22 0 12 0 6,179 49 NEWPORT NEWS 13,226 66 384 2 217 1 79,114 1,291 9.30% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,764 50 925 0 240 0 88,897 899 9.40% NORTHAMPTON 778 1 77 0 35 0 9,253 42 8.70% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 844 4 21 0 16 0 8,141 70 PORTSMOUTH 8,600 15 634 2 183 2 36,442 321 10.00% SOUTHAMPTON 1,937 7 54 1 56 0 8,597 54 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,622 25 427 1 179 -1 42,870 323 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 34,174 106 1,490 5 370 1 221,113 1,718 9.00% WILLIAMSBURG 731 1 24 0 11 0 7,718 58 9.30% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,565 11 62 0 50 0 39,617 446 9.30% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 132,143 428 5,989 17 2067 6 850,133 8,054 9.49% (Local Average)

