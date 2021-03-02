Virginia has given over 2M vaccine doses; Virginia Beach administered most vaccines locally at over 93K

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 578,559 total cases, 455,578 of which are confirmed and 122,981 are probable. There are 8,943 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 7,674 being confirmed and 1,269 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,385, and deaths are up by 160 since Monday.

A total of 5,928,679 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 2,016,769 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution but Virginia Beach has given the most by far at 93,537.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,128 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 217 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,345 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 24 more hospitalizations from Monday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,258.

305 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

200 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 897 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,931 in the state - that's 31% usage.

47,150 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 578,559 1,385 24,258 100 8,943 160 2,016,769 33,989 6.70% ACCOMACK 2,604 3 184 0 35 0 9,480 86 10.90% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,318 61 849 2 199 5 45,041 588 12.90% FRANKLIN 992 2 50 0 26 0 1,805 20 8.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,878 8 51 0 40 1 10,814 228 HAMPTON 8,708 42 296 1 119 3 25,293 335 14.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,665 6 116 3 52 0 8,912 91 8.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,868 -12 129 2 58 2 28,714 476 10.00% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 552 0 18 0 11 0 3,039 40 NEWPORT NEWS 11,525 36 313 0 182 6 32,525 697 10.00% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 14,970 35 813 4 196 1 32,884 405 9.50% NORTHAMPTON 720 1 73 0 33 0 4,866 46 10.90% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 722 -1 20 1 15 0 3,489 66 PORTSMOUTH 7,703 18 584 0 142 1 11,940 222 12.10% SOUTHAMPTON 1,858 2 49 0 52 0 3,974 21 8.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 6,939 30 393 3 156 5 15,744 167 8.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 30,739 87 1,301 9 311 5 93,537 2,142 9.90% WILLIAMSBURG 532 8 24 0 10 1 3,665 31 10.00% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,037 26 52 0 35 2 17,271 322 10.00% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 118,330 352 5,315 25 1672 32 352,993 5,983 11.11% (Local Average)




