Virginia has now given nearly 10,500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 836,140 total cases, 627,843 of which are confirmed and 208,297 are probable. There are 12,312 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,388 being confirmed and 1,924 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,943, and deaths are up by 70 since Friday, this is three days of data since Virginia does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 9,052,988 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 10,466,574 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 81,095 statewide doses given in three days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,993 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,158 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

549 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

344 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



Virginia Totals 836,140 8,943 35,720 306 12,312 70 10,466,574 81,095 9.80% ACCOMACK 3,612 44 273 0 63 0 35,777 941 15.00% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 26,428 228 1216 17 324 1 242,488 1,875 14.50% FRANKLIN 1,400 16 67 0 38 0 8,450 80 14.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,425 74 84 1 56 1 38,807 269 HAMPTON 13,757 152 614 13 211 1 128,245 872 15.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,937 42 196 6 76 1 40,783 223 14.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,184 60 225 1 85 0 94,782 373 12.60% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 800 9 28 0 15 0 9,947 55 NEWPORT NEWS 18,715 227 711 9 263 3 167,234 1,183 12.60% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 22,426 197 1377 23 296 0 196,580 1,608 15.40% NORTHAMPTON 1,022 24 95 1 38 0 15,251 89 15.00% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,146 17 33 2 18 0 14,216 48 PORTSMOUTH 11,505 142 860 23 216 1 81,305 753 18.90% SOUTHAMPTON 2,184 12 73 1 59 0 16,115 167 14.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,901 93 614 9 205 1 90,870 905 14.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 46,033 415 2,395 44 471 3 465,033 3,159 14.60% WILLIAMSBURG 1,034 8 38 0 14 0 14,475 79 12.60% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,878 50 112 0 64 0 74,024 408 12.60% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 178,387 1,810 9,011 150 2512 12 1,734,382 13,087 15.10% (Local Average)

