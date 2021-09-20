Virginia has now given nearly 10,500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 836,140 total cases, 627,843 of which are confirmed and 208,297 are probable. There are 12,312 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,388 being confirmed and 1,924 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,943, and deaths are up by 70 since Friday, this is three days of data since Virginia does not update data over the weekend.
A total of 9,052,988 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 10,466,574 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 81,095 statewide doses given in three days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,993 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,158 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
549 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
344 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|Virginia Totals
|836,140
|8,943
|35,720
|306
|12,312
|70
|10,466,574
|81,095
|9.80%
|ACCOMACK
|3,612
|44
|273
|0
|63
|0
|35,777
|941
|15.00%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|26,428
|228
|1216
|17
|324
|1
|242,488
|1,875
|14.50%
|FRANKLIN
|1,400
|16
|67
|0
|38
|0
|8,450
|80
|14.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,425
|74
|84
|1
|56
|1
|38,807
|269
|HAMPTON
|13,757
|152
|614
|13
|211
|1
|128,245
|872
|15.50%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,937
|42
|196
|6
|76
|1
|40,783
|223
|14.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|6,184
|60
|225
|1
|85
|0
|94,782
|373
|12.60%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|800
|9
|28
|0
|15
|0
|9,947
|55
|NEWPORT NEWS
|18,715
|227
|711
|9
|263
|3
|167,234
|1,183
|12.60%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|22,426
|197
|1377
|23
|296
|0
|196,580
|1,608
|15.40%
|NORTHAMPTON
|1,022
|24
|95
|1
|38
|0
|15,251
|89
|15.00%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,146
|17
|33
|2
|18
|0
|14,216
|48
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,505
|142
|860
|23
|216
|1
|81,305
|753
|18.90%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,184
|12
|73
|1
|59
|0
|16,115
|167
|14.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,901
|93
|614
|9
|205
|1
|90,870
|905
|14.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|46,033
|415
|2,395
|44
|471
|3
|465,033
|3,159
|14.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|1,034
|8
|38
|0
|14
|0
|14,475
|79
|12.60%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,878
|50
|112
|0
|64
|0
|74,024
|408
|12.60%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|178,387
|1,810
|9,011
|150
|2512
|12
|1,734,382
|13,087
|15.10%
|(Local Average)