Virginia hits grim milestone as over 600,000 people have now had COVID-19 in state

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 600,550 total cases, 471,770 of which are confirmed and 128,780 are probable. There are 10,182 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,498 being confirmed and 1,684 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,082, and deaths are up by 28 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,248,924 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 2,870,901 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 853 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 181 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,034 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 43 fewer hospitalizations from Wednesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,611.

226 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 885 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,923 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,395 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 600,550 2,082 25,611 94 10,182 28 2,870,901 59,973 5.50% ACCOMACK 2,663 4 192 0 37 0 13,463 308 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,997 77 883 1 266 2 65,739 2,039 9.90% FRANKLIN 1,031 2 52 0 28 0 2,722 20 7.50% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,982 9 54 0 46 0 14,154 302 HAMPTON 9,096 67 317 2 145 1 38,182 688 12.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,787 4 123 0 57 0 13,950 279 7.50% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,061 10 135 1 71 1 39,200 374 9.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 562 1 20 0 12 0 4,256 91 NEWPORT NEWS 12,145 64 338 12 205 1 47,402 1,061 9.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,558 55 864 3 229 0 48,431 926 8.50% NORTHAMPTON 729 0 74 0 34 0 6,798 187 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 766 7 20 1 16 0 5,088 110 PORTSMOUTH 8,073 35 611 3 163 2 19,318 732 12.50% SOUTHAMPTON 1,880 2 50 0 52 0 5,804 112 7.50% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,172 29 410 0 176 0 25,132 328 7.50% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 32,116 115 1,358 2 357 1 131,480 3,231 9.10% WILLIAMSBURG 559 1 24 0 11 0 4,977 141 9.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,286 15 56 0 50 1 25,037 599 9.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 123,463 497 5,581 25 1955 9 511,133 11,528 9.56% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

