Virginia hits grim milestone as over 600,000 people have now had COVID-19 in state

Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 12:49:35-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 600,550 total cases, 471,770 of which are confirmed and 128,780 are probable. There are 10,182 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,498 being confirmed and 1,684 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,082, and deaths are up by 28 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,248,924 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 2,870,901 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 853 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 181 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,034 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 43 fewer hospitalizations from Wednesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,611.

226 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 885 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,923 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,395 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS600,5502,08225,6119410,182282,870,90159,9735.50%
ACCOMACK2,6634192037013,4633087.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE18,997778831266265,7392,0399.90%
FRANKLIN1,03125202802,722207.50%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER1,982954046014,154302
HAMPTON9,096673172145138,18268812.40%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,7874123057013,9502797.50%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,06110135171139,2003749.20%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS56212001204,25691
NEWPORT NEWS12,1456433812205147,4021,0619.20%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK15,558558643229048,4319268.50%
NORTHAMPTON72907403406,7981877.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON76672011605,088110
PORTSMOUTH8,073356113163219,31873212.50%
SOUTHAMPTON1,88025005205,8041127.50%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,172294100176025,1323287.50%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH32,1161151,35823571131,4803,2319.10%
WILLIAMSBURG55912401104,9771419.20%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,2861556050125,0375999.20%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS123,4634975,5812519559511,13311,5289.56%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

