The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHAA) is asking Governor Glenn Youngkin to extend one of his executive orders.

The VHAA said local hospitals, emergency rooms and healthcare workers are overwhelmed.

The governor's executive order allowed hospitals to increase bed capacity and allow providers with an active out of state license to practice in Virginia, which provided some relief.

The current order is set to expire on February 21 so now the VHAA asking for a 30 day extension.

