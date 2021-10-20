Virginia hospitals have discharged more than 70K COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 911,321 total cases, 678,066 of which are confirmed and 233,255 are probable. There are 13,585 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,429 being confirmed and 2,156 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,822, and deaths are up by 47 since Tuesday.

A total of 9,737,867 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 11,153,011 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,189 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,225 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 100 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,325 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

331 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

230 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,603 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The average percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia is now below 7%. The last time it was that low was July 26, 2021.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: