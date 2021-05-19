Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia hospitals have discharged over 55K COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:22:08-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 671,325 total cases, 522,588 of which are confirmed and 148,737 are probable. There are 11,048 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,323 being confirmed and 1,725 being probable. The case numbers are up by 491, and deaths are up by 6 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,295,119 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 483 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 132 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 615 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 9 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

188 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

98 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,506 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,699 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS671,32549129,3394911,0486
ACCOMACK2,84332081421
CHESAPEAKE20,967101,00132980
FRANKLIN1,136-1570320
GLOUCESTER2,2033620480
HAMPTON10,481737751780
ISLE OF WIGHT3,14231480680
JAMES CITY4,61571551720
MATHEWS598-1220120
NEWPORT NEWS14,006845442280
NORFOLK17,7301099962590
NORTHAMPTON8070800360
POQUOSON8750220160
PORTSMOUTH9,075267501970
SOUTHAMPTON1,9782540560
SUFFOLK7,941345001900
VIRGINIA BEACH35,973161,63034010
WILLIAMSBURG7682280130
YORK3,7351700540
LOCAL TOTALS138,873756,4922322001

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo