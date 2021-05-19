Virginia hospitals have discharged over 55K COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 671,325 total cases, 522,588 of which are confirmed and 148,737 are probable. There are 11,048 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,323 being confirmed and 1,725 being probable. The case numbers are up by 491, and deaths are up by 6 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,295,119 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 483 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 132 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 615 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 9 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

188 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

98 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,506 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,699 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 671,325 491 29,339 49 11,048 6 ACCOMACK 2,843 3 208 1 42 1 CHESAPEAKE 20,967 10 1,001 3 298 0 FRANKLIN 1,136 -1 57 0 32 0 GLOUCESTER 2,203 3 62 0 48 0 HAMPTON 10,481 7 377 5 178 0 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,142 3 148 0 68 0 JAMES CITY 4,615 7 155 1 72 0 MATHEWS 598 -1 22 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 14,006 8 454 4 228 0 NORFOLK 17,730 10 999 6 259 0 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 POQUOSON 875 0 22 0 16 0 PORTSMOUTH 9,075 2 675 0 197 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1,978 2 54 0 56 0 SUFFOLK 7,941 3 450 0 190 0 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,973 16 1,630 3 401 0 WILLIAMSBURG 768 2 28 0 13 0 YORK 3,735 1 70 0 54 0 LOCAL TOTALS 138,873 75 6,492 23 2200 1

