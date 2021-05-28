Virginia lifts all capacity and social distancing restrictions as over 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given over time

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 674,843 total cases, 525,062 of which are confirmed and 149,174 are probable. There are 11,156 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,416 being confirmed and 1,740 being probable. The case numbers are up by 404, and deaths are up by 4 since Thursday.

On Friday Virginia will be easing COVID-19 restrictions heading into the holiday weekend. All capacity and social distancing restrictions will be lifted in the state Friday. Click here for more on what changes Friday.

According to Gov. Northam, the administration strongly recommends, but will not require, that unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask in public situations. People will also be required to wear masks in settings mentioned by the CDC, including healthcare, public transport, correctional facilities, K-12 settings and homeless shelters.

Gov. Northam is speaking with President Biden Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., to celebrate the progress Virginia made in the fight against COVID-19.

A total of 7,406,551 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,082,422 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 61,478 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 413 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 514 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

131 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

78 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 797 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

55,973 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 674,843 404 29,683 28 11,156 4 8,082,422 61,478 ACCOMACK 2,856 2 209 0 42 0 25,429 157 CHESAPEAKE 21,071 9 1016 0 298 0 181,553 1,556 FRANKLIN 1,134 1 55 0 32 0 5,987 45 GLOUCESTER 2,245 -3 62 0 49 0 31,068 143 HAMPTON 10,617 21 397 0 178 0 97,883 1,100 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,161 1 150 0 69 0 31,724 178 JAMES CITY 4,633 -2 157 -1 72 0 80,159 370 MATHEWS 599 -1 22 0 12 0 8,424 20 NEWPORT NEWS 14,191 18 462 1 229 0 124,478 991 NORFOLK 17,858 16 1015 2 262 1 146,192 1,287 NORTHAMPTON 807 -1 80 0 36 0 12,148 66 POQUOSON 889 2 22 0 16 0 11,841 87 PORTSMOUTH 9,123 7 678 0 199 0 57,793 458 SOUTHAMPTON 1,983 0 57 0 56 0 12,017 73 SUFFOLK 7,970 4 455 1 191 0 66,561 470 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,137 31 1,657 2 406 0 355,570 2,825 WILLIAMSBURG 770 1 28 0 13 0 12,325 61 YORK 3,774 0 71 0 54 0 60,051 399 LOCAL TOTALS 139,818 106 6,593 5 2214 1 1,321,203 10,286

