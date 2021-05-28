Watch
Virginia lifts all capacity and social distancing restrictions as over 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given over time

Posted at 10:37 AM, May 28, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 674,843 total cases, 525,062 of which are confirmed and 149,174 are probable. There are 11,156 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,416 being confirmed and 1,740 being probable. The case numbers are up by 404, and deaths are up by 4 since Thursday.

On Friday Virginia will be easing COVID-19 restrictions heading into the holiday weekend. All capacity and social distancing restrictions will be lifted in the state Friday. Click here for more on what changes Friday.

According to Gov. Northam, the administration strongly recommends, but will not require, that unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask in public situations. People will also be required to wear masks in settings mentioned by the CDC, including healthcare, public transport, correctional facilities, K-12 settings and homeless shelters.

Gov. Northam is speaking with President Biden Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., to celebrate the progress Virginia made in the fight against COVID-19.

A total of 7,406,551 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,082,422 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 61,478 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 413 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 514 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

131 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

78 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 797 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

55,973 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS674,84340429,6832811,15648,082,42261,478
ACCOMACK2,8562209042025,429157
CHESAPEAKE21,0719101602980181,5531,556
FRANKLIN1,13415503205,98745
GLOUCESTER2,245-362049031,068143
HAMPTON10,617213970178097,8831,100
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1611150069031,724178
JAMES CITY4,633-2157-172080,159370
MATHEWS599-12201208,42420
NEWPORT NEWS14,1911846212290124,478991
NORFOLK17,85816101522621146,1921,287
NORTHAMPTON807-180036012,14866
POQUOSON889222016011,84187
PORTSMOUTH9,12376780199057,793458
SOUTHAMPTON1,983057056012,01773
SUFFOLK7,97044551191066,561470
VIRGINIA BEACH36,137311,65724060355,5702,825
WILLIAMSBURG770128013012,32561
YORK3,774071054060,051399
LOCAL TOTALS139,8181066,5935221411,321,20310,286

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

