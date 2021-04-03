Virginia passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccines given, one day after CDC says fully vaccinated people can resume travel

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 623,881 total cases, 487,107 of which are confirmed and 136,774 are probable. There are 10,287 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,634 being confirmed and 1,653 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,542, and deaths are up by 8 since Friday.

A total of 6,544,112 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 4,071,088 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 31.7% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 17.2% of the population fully vaccinated.

The milestone comes a day after the CDC updated its guidance on travel to say that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 862 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,022 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 23 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

233 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 831 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,748 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: