Virginia passes 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given; All Virginians to be eligible for vaccine April 18

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 643,220 total cases, 500,926 of which are confirmed and 142,294 are probable. There are 10,549 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,853 being confirmed and 1,696 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,594, and deaths are up by 20 since Thursday.

A total of 6,788,514 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 5,105,585 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 131,419 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

As of Friday, 2,002,007 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 23.5% of the state's population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday there are 886 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,032 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 20 fewer hospitalizations from Thursday.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

147 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 848 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,963 in the state - that's 29% usage.

53,361 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: