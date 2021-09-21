Watch
Virginia percent of positive COVID-19 cases falls below 10% again while Hampton Roads areas all remain over 10% positive

Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:52:36-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 839,475 total cases, 630,007 of which are confirmed and 209,468 are probable. There are 12,364 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,432 being confirmed and 1,932 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,335, and deaths are up by 52 since Monday.

A total of 9,074,510 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, no vaccine data had been updated from the VDH.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 2,041 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 170 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,211 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

567 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,9.79 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS839,4753,33535,83911912,364529.80%
ACCOMACK3,63018274163015.30%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE26,5451171215-1325114.50%
FRANKLIN1,4151567038013.80%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,44722840560
HAMPTON13,820636162211015.20%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,96427197177113.80%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY6,20218226185012.80%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS8033280150
NEWPORT NEWS18,8171027143264112.80%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK22,4977113792297115.10%
NORTHAMPTON1,027596138015.30%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,16317330180
PORTSMOUTH11,569648611217118.90%
SOUTHAMPTON2,187374159013.80%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK9,956556206207213.80%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH46,2201872,41823480914.60%
WILLIAMSBURG1,039538014012.80%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,90022113164012.80%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS179,2018149,0534225281615.03%(Local Average)

