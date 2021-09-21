Virginia percent of positive COVID-19 cases falls below 10% again while Hampton Roads areas all remain over 10% positive

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 839,475 total cases, 630,007 of which are confirmed and 209,468 are probable. There are 12,364 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,432 being confirmed and 1,932 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,335, and deaths are up by 52 since Monday.

A total of 9,074,510 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, no vaccine data had been updated from the VDH.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 2,041 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 170 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,211 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

567 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,9.79 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 839,475 3,335 35,839 119 12,364 52 9.80% ACCOMACK 3,630 18 274 1 63 0 15.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 26,545 117 1215 -1 325 1 14.50% FRANKLIN 1,415 15 67 0 38 0 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,447 22 84 0 56 0 HAMPTON 13,820 63 616 2 211 0 15.20% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,964 27 197 1 77 1 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,202 18 226 1 85 0 12.80% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 803 3 28 0 15 0 NEWPORT NEWS 18,817 102 714 3 264 1 12.80% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 22,497 71 1379 2 297 1 15.10% NORTHAMPTON 1,027 5 96 1 38 0 15.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,163 17 33 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 11,569 64 861 1 217 1 18.90% SOUTHAMPTON 2,187 3 74 1 59 0 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,956 55 620 6 207 2 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 46,220 187 2,418 23 480 9 14.60% WILLIAMSBURG 1,039 5 38 0 14 0 12.80% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,900 22 113 1 64 0 12.80% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 179,201 814 9,053 42 2528 16 15.03% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

