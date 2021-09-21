Virginia percent of positive COVID-19 cases falls below 10% again while Hampton Roads areas all remain over 10% positive

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 839,475 total cases, 630,007 of which are confirmed and 209,468 are probable. There are 12,364 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,432 being confirmed and 1,932 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,335, and deaths are up by 52 since Monday.
A total of 9,074,510 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, no vaccine data had been updated from the VDH.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 2,041 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 170 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,211 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
567 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
65,9.79 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|839,475
|3,335
|35,839
|119
|12,364
|52
|9.80%
|ACCOMACK
|3,630
|18
|274
|1
|63
|0
|15.30%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|26,545
|117
|1215
|-1
|325
|1
|14.50%
|FRANKLIN
|1,415
|15
|67
|0
|38
|0
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,447
|22
|84
|0
|56
|0
|HAMPTON
|13,820
|63
|616
|2
|211
|0
|15.20%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,964
|27
|197
|1
|77
|1
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|6,202
|18
|226
|1
|85
|0
|12.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|803
|3
|28
|0
|15
|0
|NEWPORT NEWS
|18,817
|102
|714
|3
|264
|1
|12.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|22,497
|71
|1379
|2
|297
|1
|15.10%
|NORTHAMPTON
|1,027
|5
|96
|1
|38
|0
|15.30%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,163
|17
|33
|0
|18
|0
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,569
|64
|861
|1
|217
|1
|18.90%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,187
|3
|74
|1
|59
|0
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,956
|55
|620
|6
|207
|2
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|46,220
|187
|2,418
|23
|480
|9
|14.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|1,039
|5
|38
|0
|14
|0
|12.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,900
|22
|113
|1
|64
|0
|12.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|179,201
|814
|9,053
|42
|2528
|16
|15.03%
|(Local Average)