Virginia percent of positive COVID-19 cases falls below 7% for first time since July

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 909,499 total cases, 676,927 of which are confirmed and 232,572 are probable. There are 13,538 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,385 being confirmed and 2,153 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,617, and deaths are up by 52 since Monday.

A total of 9,718,438 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 11,126,822 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,490 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,255 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 98 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,386 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

364 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

221 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,496 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The average percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia is now below 7% which is the first time it's been that low since July 26.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

