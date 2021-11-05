Virginia percent of positive COVID-19 cases stays at steady, lower percentage

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 933,543 total cases, 692,745 of which are confirmed and 240,797 are probable. There are 14,125 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,864 being confirmed and 2,261 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,370, and deaths are up by 36 since Thursday.

A total of 10,037,524 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 11,689,020 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 35,384 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday there are 848 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 75 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 923 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

234 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

148 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,087 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

