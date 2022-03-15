Virginia recognized as one of best states prepared for public health emergencies

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia was recognized once again as one of the states best prepared for public health emergencies.

For several years running, Virginia has been recognized among the states best prepared to respond to public health emergencies, according to the latest report by Trust for America’s Health, Ready or Not 2022: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism.

The report measures state levels of preparedness for infectious outbreaks, natural disasters, and manmade events.

Virginia was also ranked top tier in 2021 and 2020 due to its response to the pandemic.

The Commonwealth has also been ranked among the top states in the National Health Security Preparedness Index (NHPSI) report.

“This ongoing and repeated validation of Virginia’s public health emergency preparedness is a testament to the hard work of the thousands of employees of the Virginia Department of Health who day in and day out are focused on protecting the health and promoting the well-being of Virginians,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Our ongoing attention to preparedness means that when we are faced with situations such as this pandemic or severe weather events or calculated attacks, we have systems, guidance, relationships and community partnerships in place to launch a comprehensive response.”

Virginia marked the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the Commonwealth on March 7. Statewide there have been more than 1.65 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in more than 105,600 hospitalizations.

When the vaccine became available, Virginia mobilized public and private sector resources to rapidly get shots in arms.

According to the VDH, 7 million Virginians have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 72% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

