Virginia reports 1,124 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach and Norfolk see highest local daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 577,174 total cases, 454,735 of which are confirmed and 122,439 are probable. There are 8,783 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 7,530 being confirmed and 1,253 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,124, and deaths are up by 231 since Sunday.

A total of 5,915,914 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 1,982,780 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 1,133 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 188 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,321 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 2 fewer hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,158.

295 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

196 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 892 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2919 in the state - that's 31% usage.

47,0002 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 577,174 1,124 24,158 43 8,783 231 1,982,780 48,827 7.10% ACCOMACK 2,601 -1 184 1 35 0 9,394 13 10.60% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,257 24 847 1 194 7 44,453 1,709 13.10% FRANKLIN 990 5 50 0 26 0 1,785 151 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,870 7 51 0 39 2 10,586 156 HAMPTON 8,666 15 295 0 116 5 24,958 678 15.00% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,659 10 113 0 52 0 8,821 280 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,880 13 127 1 56 4 28,238 837 10.70% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 552 0 18 0 11 1 2,999 26 NEWPORT NEWS 11,489 21 313 0 176 15 31,828 699 10.70% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 14,935 37 809 0 195 6 32,479 1,389 9.90% NORTHAMPTON 719 5 73 1 33 0 4,820 6 10.60% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 723 4 20 1 15 1 3,423 34 PORTSMOUTH 7,685 19 584 0 141 1 11,718 394 12.40% SOUTHAMPTON 1,856 2 49 0 52 1 3,953 130 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 6,909 8 390 2 151 0 15,577 451 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 30,652 57 1,292 1 306 4 91,395 2,935 10.30% WILLIAMSBURG 524 0 24 0 9 0 3,634 83 10.70% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,011 3 52 0 33 3 16,949 249 10.70% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 117,978 229 5,291 8 1640 50 347,010 10,220 11.41% (Local Average)

