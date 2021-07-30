Virginia reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up nearly 25% of state's case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 694,384 total cases, 537,983 of which are confirmed and 156,401 are probable. There are 11,532 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,735 being confirmed and 1,797 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,178, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 12%

Chesapeake 9.4%

Western Tidewater District 8.5%

Hampton 8.2%

Peninsula District 8.3%

Norfolk 7.5%

Portsmouth 8.7%

Virginia Beach 7.4%

A total of 7,973,701 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,413,936 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,197 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 355 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 448 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

122 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,107 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.