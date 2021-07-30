Watch
Virginia reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up nearly 25% of state's case increase

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:38:07-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 694,384 total cases, 537,983 of which are confirmed and 156,401 are probable. There are 11,532 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,735 being confirmed and 1,797 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,178, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 12%
  • Chesapeake 9.4%
  • Western Tidewater District 8.5%
  • Hampton 8.2%
  • Peninsula District 8.3%
  • Norfolk 7.5%
  • Portsmouth 8.7%
  • Virginia Beach 7.4%

A total of 7,973,701 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,413,936 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,197 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 355 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 448 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

122 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,107 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS694,3841,17811,53279,413,93619,197
ACCOMACK2,928546029,72782
CHESAPEAKE21,840543110215,658470
FRANKLIN1,15643307,18723
GLOUCESTER2,380752035,03351
HAMPTON11,005231840114,107240
ISLE OF WIGHT3,262770036,84662
JAMES CITY4,787772088,548111
MATHEWS61441409,17620
NEWPORT NEWS14,719322420148,220280
NORFOLK18,393332740173,770368
NORTHAMPTON811037013,85641
POQUOSON919118013,2136
PORTSMOUTH9,39917205070,388190
SOUTHAMPTON2,009257014,04940
SUFFOLK8,1958193079,347223
VIRGINIA BEACH37,383824211417,965878
WILLIAMSBURG787014013,61212
YORK3,926459068,469116
LOCAL TOTALS144,513290230211,549,1713,213
