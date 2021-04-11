Virginia reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday; Only one local area's percent of positive tests remains over 10%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 635,552 total cases, 495,427 of which are confirmed and 139,925 are probable. There are 10,472 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,780 being confirmed and 1,692 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,227, and deaths are up by 14 since Saturday.

A total of 6,698,109 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 892 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 167 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,059 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Saturday.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

137 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 814 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,371 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

All local health districts but one now have a 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests under 10%. Hampton is the only one over that at 10.9% as of Sunday.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 635,552 1,227 27,201 40 10,472 14 6.10% ACCOMACK 2,744 2 200 1 40 0 8.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,944 33 930 -1 280 1 9.70% FRANKLIN 1,090 1 55 0 30 0 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,115 5 58 0 47 0 HAMPTON 9,832 15 339 0 164 1 10.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,995 5 137 0 63 0 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,373 6 142 0 70 0 9.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 587 3 22 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 13,133 18 382 1 215 0 9.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,676 44 924 0 239 0 9.10% NORTHAMPTON 777 1 77 0 35 0 8.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 839 3 21 0 16 0 PORTSMOUTH 8,564 17 632 0 181 1 9.80% SOUTHAMPTON 1,929 0 53 0 56 0 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,577 9 426 0 180 0 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 34,010 50 1,483 0 369 0 8.90% WILLIAMSBURG 729 2 24 0 11 0 9.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,552 5 62 0 50 0 9.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 131,466 219 5,967 1 2058 3 9.39% (Local Average)

