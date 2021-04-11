Watch
Virginia reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday; Only one local area's percent of positive tests remains over 10%

Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 10:00:06-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 635,552 total cases, 495,427 of which are confirmed and 139,925 are probable. There are 10,472 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,780 being confirmed and 1,692 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,227, and deaths are up by 14 since Saturday.

A total of 6,698,109 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 892 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 167 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,059 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Saturday.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

137 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 814 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,371 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

All local health districts but one now have a 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests under 10%. Hampton is the only one over that at 10.9% as of Sunday.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS635,5521,22727,2014010,472146.10%
ACCOMACK2,744220014008.30%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE19,94433930-128019.70%
FRANKLIN1,09015503008.50%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,1155580470
HAMPTON9,832153390164110.90%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,995513706308.50%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,373614207009.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS5873220120
NEWPORT NEWS13,13318382121509.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK16,67644924023909.10%
NORTHAMPTON77717703508.30%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON8393210160
PORTSMOUTH8,56417632018119.80%
SOUTHAMPTON1,92905305608.50%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,5779426018008.50%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH34,010501,483036908.90%
WILLIAMSBURG72922401109.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,55256205009.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS131,4662195,9671205839.39%(Local Average)

