Virginia reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases; First MIS-C death reported in state

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 963,739 total cases, 711,653 of which are confirmed and 252,086 are probable. There are 14,635 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,287 being confirmed and 2,348 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,267, and deaths are up by 19 since Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday that it confirmed that a child between 10 and 19 years old died from Multisytem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

The child's death is the first death from MIS-C reported in Virginia.

A total of 10,423,240 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given a total of 12,612,484 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,711 statewide doses given in a day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 778 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 81 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 859 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

231 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

115 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

73,825 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: