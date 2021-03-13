Virginia reports 1,348 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up a quarter of state's case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 593,562 total cases, 467,237 of which are confirmed and 126,325 are probable. There are 9,985 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,352 being confirmed and 1,633 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,348, and deaths are up by 24 since Friday.

A total of 6,155,837 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday, Virginia has given 2,623,902 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 916 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 202 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,118 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 11 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,262.

220 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 869 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,929 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,030 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: