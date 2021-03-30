Virginia reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases a day after CDC director says she's "scared" about another COVID-19 surge

Monday, during a morning briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky expresses feelings of 'impending doom'. She said she's worried about the uptick in cases over the last two weeks. This comes after case numbers trend down for two months.

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 617,941 total cases, 483,177 of which are confirmed and 134,764 are probable. There are 10,242 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,590 being confirmed and 1,652 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,432, and deaths are up by 23 since Monday.

A total of 6,466,133 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 3,700,610 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 110,057 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 910 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,070 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 27 more hospitalizations from Monday .

231 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

128 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 825 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,236 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 617,941 1,432 26,367 87 10,242 23 3,700,610 110,057 5.80% ACCOMACK 2,709 5 198 1 39 2 16,166 90 9.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,483 54 911 2 271 0 86,849 2,099 9.60% FRANKLIN 1,060 2 53 0 28 0 3,550 272 8.90% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,055 6 56 0 45 0 17,003 371 HAMPTON 9,502 33 333 3 157 3 46,578 954 12.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,910 4 130 0 61 0 17,604 435 8.90% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,250 0 137 0 69 0 47,478 942 7.50% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 576 1 20 0 12 0 5,171 58 NEWPORT NEWS 12,651 59 353 1 208 0 60,549 1,688 7.50% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,111 52 893 6 235 0 63,207 1,798 9.60% NORTHAMPTON 756 6 76 0 34 0 7,945 42 9.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 801 4 20 0 16 0 6,475 147 PORTSMOUTH 8,318 20 621 1 170 0 26,950 823 11.10% SOUTHAMPTON 1,913 4 53 0 53 0 7,171 220 8.90% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,374 17 420 1 175 0 32,548 857 8.90% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 33,122 93 1,419 15 362 3 165,808 3,883 8.50% WILLIAMSBURG 671 24 24 0 11 0 6,204 66 7.50% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,430 19 57 0 50 0 31,381 770 7.50% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 127,692 403 5,774 30 1996 8 648,637 15,515 9.64% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

