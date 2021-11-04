Virginia reports 1,494 new COVID-19 cases as US surpasses 750,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 932,173 total cases, 691,953 of which are confirmed and 240,769 are probable. There are 14,089 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,831 being confirmed and 2,258 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,494, and deaths are up by 37 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,019,065 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 11,653,636 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 32,401 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 868 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 79 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 947 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

254 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

165 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,023 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

